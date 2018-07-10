Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan Cricket Team’s Travel Delayed Due to Financial Crunch for Zimbabwe

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 10, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
Pakistan cricketers celebrate the fall of a wicket. (ICC Image)

The Pakistan cricket team are in Zimbabwe for a five match ODI series starting Friday, but their plans of travelling from the capital Harare to Bulawayo has been put on hold for the time being.

As per a report on ESPN Cricinfo, the Pakistan team’s plans have been delayed since they won’t have a hotel to stay in as Zimbabwe Cricket continue to experience financial difficulties.

Pakistan, on Sunday beat Australia in the final of the T20 international tri-series which included the hosts Zimbabwe.

Pakistan were supposed to fly out on Monday evening, but had to reschedule because the hotel they were supposed to stay in demanded payment upfront for their booking, and Zimbabwe Cricket were initially unable to provide it, leading to a cancellation of the booking.

ZC, who are having to postpone their domestic tournaments and are struggling to pay their players and employees, have hope as the ICC have promised help.

The situation on the ground though has been rectified and Pakistan will travel to Bulawayo on Thursday morning, which is when their rooms will be available. The visitors will train in the afternoon the same day, before the first ODI.

Hosts, Zimbabwe meanwhile arrived in Bulawayo on Monday evening and trained on Tuesday morning. The teams will play all five ODIs at Queens Sports Club from July 13 to 22.

