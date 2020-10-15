- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
Pakistan Cricketer Approached By Suspected Bookmaker in National T20 League
A player in Pakistan's domestic Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi, the national cricket board said on Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff Associated Press
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
A player in Pakistan’s domestic Twenty20 competition has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi, the national cricket board said on Thursday. The player was unnamed, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that its anti-corruption unit investigated and shared details with government authorities.
ALSO READ - Despite COVID Threat, PCB Allows Players To Be Joined By Families For T20 Meet
The approach was reported by the player to PCB anti-corruption and security director Asif Mahmood. As we cannot jeopardize an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach, Mahmood said. Pakistan’s leading internationals such as Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Hafeez are playing in the National Twenty20 Cup.
The PCB has already suggested severe sanctions in a draft paper to the government on legislation to criminalize corruption in sports.
Earlier, Shaheen Afridi again created buzz after he picked five wickets against Sindh in a match of First XI National T20 Cup. Afridi did it for the second time in the tournament a sw. The fast bowler played a crucial role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s eight-wicket win over Sindh. The openers of Sindh, Sharjeel Khan gave his side a good start. Khan smashed 90 runs in 56 balls. During his 90-run knock, he made a 111-run partnership with Ahsan Ali, who made 42 runs. Sindh’s innings was going smooth and it was predicted that they would cross 200.
ALSO READ - Pakistan Announce Revised Itinerary for Home Series vs Zimbabwe
But, Afridi did not let this happen as he not only clinched the wickets of three batsmen of the top order but also made two Sindh players his victims in the death over. Afridi just conceded 21 runs in four overs.
Sindh were 165 for three and it looked quite easy for them to cross the 200-mark. However, due to Afridi’s superb bowling performance, Sindh, which were moving towards 200, were stopped at 184.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking