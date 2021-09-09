Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Nawaz Tests Covid Positive Ahead of NZ Series

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the white ball series against New Zealand. He was found positive in the second round of testing on arrival in Islamabad; he has been quarantined according to the protocols. “Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols," PCB said in a statement.

All other members of the squad has tested negative and they will soon kick off their training for the three match ODI series which will be played at Rawalpindi. The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from September 17 to October 3.

The Kiwis will be missing some of its key players includind skipper Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson will be playing in IPL. Tom Latham will lead. Meanwhile the PCB has allowed the stadiums to fill upto 25 percent capacity but the audience must have completed both rounds of vaccination.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis Step Down from Pakistan Coaching Roles Ahead of T20 World Cup

Lahore: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles, said a release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. Both Misbah and Waqar were appointed in September 2019 and had a year left in their contracts. The PCB has announced that Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq will join the team management as interim coaches for the New Zealand series. Mushtaq currently serves as the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre. Razzaq was the coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team which won three trophies across all formats in 2020/21 domestic cricket season.

