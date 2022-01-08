Pakistan Cricketers Administered with Booster Dose Amid Rising Covid Cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming pace in the world, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to give all players a booster dose of vaccine. According to a source as reported by Geo News on Thursday, the Pfizer vaccination will be administered to the national cricket team players as the third dose, while support staff will also receive the vaccine’s booster injection.

In the first phase, players and other officials received the booster shot at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) on January 7. Skipper Babar Azam and Imamul Haq were vaccinated two days ago, while Shaheen Shah, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Azhar Ali, and Naseem Shah were vaccinated under the medical team’s supervision.

Women cricketers and their support staff, on the other hand, have already received the third dosage of the vaccination. Booster doses were also expected to administered to players residing in other cities by Friday evening.

As instances of the new coronavirus variant Omicron have begun to spread fast in the country, federal officials have advised Pakistanis to get vaccinated and reconsider wearing masks. 2022 will also be a significant calendar year for Pakistan, since it will host several key matches. Famous teams like Australia, New Zealand, and England are expected to play international cricket in the Asian country in the near future.

As a result, it is up to the PCB to ensure that these matches go on without a hitch. Simultaneously, countries like Australia are enforcing stricter border regulations and are likely to ensure entry of individuals vaccinated with a booster dose. Pakistani players are currently preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season, which begins on January 27. The PCB has created new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to safeguard the safety of the players and officials during the huge event.

This comes as a necessary measure because of the renewed outbreak but also because the previous edition was postponed mid-way in March after the nation was marred by a second wave.

