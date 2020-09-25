CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Pakistan Cricketers Pay Tributes to Dean Jones on His Sudden Demise

Untimely demise of Dean Jones has left cricket fraternity as well as fans in a state of shock

Pakistan Cricketers Pay Tributes to Dean Jones on His Sudden Demise

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, 59, died from a cardiac arrest at his hotel. He was in India for the commentary in IPL 2020 matches. It has left the cricket fraternity, including the fans in shock.

ALSO READ:  IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Jones’ made his debut in 1984, representing Australia in 52 tests and 164 one-day internationals. He scored 3,631 runs, compiling 11 centuries and 14 fifties at an average of 46.55 in tests. But he will be remembered for his aggressive batting approach in one-day cricket, in which he scored over 6,000 runs, with seven centuries and 46 fifties, in 164 matches.

ALSO READ: When Brett Lee Desperately Tried to Revive Dean Jones with CPR

Post retirement from international cricket in 1994, Jones went on to become a prominent commentator in the broadcasting arena, making him a constant figure and voice in world of cricket. The former Australian had a couple of successive stints as a head coach for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings franchises in Pakistan Super League (PSL). He guided Islamabad United to win the titles in 2016 and 2018.

ALSO THIS: Dean Jones Revolutionised the Game and I Loved Him 

Pakistan cricketers, including current batch and noted former players, paid their respects and tributes to Jones, who was the designated head coach for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League, 2020.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who played against Jones, tweeted, “Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions.”

Limited overs captain Babar Azam posted on twitter, “A kind soul, friend and teacher.”

Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi said,” Very sad news about Dean Jones!” adding, “He was a real friend and I will miss him.”

Ramiz Raja, co-commentator who worked with Dean Jones, said the news had left him in complete shock.

Bowling great Wasim Akram thanked Jones for his contribution to Pakistan Cricket, “You will never be forgotten.”

Dean Jones leaves behind a void in the global cricket fraternity that will be impossible to fill.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches