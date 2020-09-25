- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
Pakistan Cricketers Pay Tributes to Dean Jones on His Sudden Demise
Untimely demise of Dean Jones has left cricket fraternity as well as fans in a state of shock
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, 59, died from a cardiac arrest at his hotel. He was in India for the commentary in IPL 2020 matches. It has left the cricket fraternity, including the fans in shock.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Jones’ made his debut in 1984, representing Australia in 52 tests and 164 one-day internationals. He scored 3,631 runs, compiling 11 centuries and 14 fifties at an average of 46.55 in tests. But he will be remembered for his aggressive batting approach in one-day cricket, in which he scored over 6,000 runs, with seven centuries and 46 fifties, in 164 matches.
ALSO READ: When Brett Lee Desperately Tried to Revive Dean Jones with CPR
Post retirement from international cricket in 1994, Jones went on to become a prominent commentator in the broadcasting arena, making him a constant figure and voice in world of cricket. The former Australian had a couple of successive stints as a head coach for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings franchises in Pakistan Super League (PSL). He guided Islamabad United to win the titles in 2016 and 2018.
ALSO THIS: Dean Jones Revolutionised the Game and I Loved Him
Pakistan cricketers, including current batch and noted former players, paid their respects and tributes to Jones, who was the designated head coach for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League, 2020.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who played against Jones, tweeted, “Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions.”
Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2020
Limited overs captain Babar Azam posted on twitter, “A kind soul, friend and teacher.”
No words are enough but extremely sad of the news of @ProfDeano demise. A kind soul, friend and teacher. My heart and prayers goes out to his family and friends in this difficult time. You will be missed coach. pic.twitter.com/lyODseJjOO
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 24, 2020
Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi said,” Very sad news about Dean Jones!” adding, “He was a real friend and I will miss him.”
Very sad news about Dean Jones! He was a wonderful cricketer, coach, commentator and above all human being. He was a real friend and I will miss him. My sincerest condolences with his family and friends. #RIPDeano pic.twitter.com/4LnUSMwTyZ
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 24, 2020
Ramiz Raja, co-commentator who worked with Dean Jones, said the news had left him in complete shock.
In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend.
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020
Bowling great Wasim Akram thanked Jones for his contribution to Pakistan Cricket, “You will never be forgotten.”
I know I speak for all of Pakistan when I say thank you, thanks for batting for us & everything you contributed to Pak cricket. You will never be forgotten. Like everyone else, I’m absolutely gutted. The world lost a good man today. My friend @ProfDeano I will miss you #RIPDeano
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 24, 2020
Dean Jones leaves behind a void in the global cricket fraternity that will be impossible to fill.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking