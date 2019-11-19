Pakistan Dominate Batting, NZ Best Bowling Side In D/N Test History

As India and Bangladesh gear up for their first ever Day and Night Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 22, we look back at the history of Day and Night Tests in the world - the best batting performances, the highest scores, memorable bowling spells, the leading wicket takers and other numbers which have stood out.
11: The Number of D/N Tests in history
The first day and night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide from the 27th of November, 2015
579 for 3 declared: Highest Team Score – Pakistan (vs West Indies in Dubai in 2016)
58: Lowest Team Score – England (vs New Zealand in Auckland in 2018)
100%: Highest Team Success Rate – Australia
Australia has won all the 5 day and night Tests it has played
On the other hand, West Indies has lost all the 3 day and night Tests it has played
0: The Number of Draws in D/N cricket history
All the 11 Tests have had a result
4: The Average Duration of a D/N Test
There have been 44 playing days for the 11 Tests
The shortest Test lasted for just 2 days. South Africa skittled Zimbabwe for 68 and 121 after scoring 309/9 declared in their first innings in the Boxing Day Test at Port Elizabeth
4: Innings victories in D/N Tests
England beat West Indies: Innings and 209 runs in Birmingham in 2017
South Africa beat Zimbabwe: Innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth in 2017
New Zealand beat England: Innings and 49 runs in Auckland in 2018
Australia beat Sri Lanka: Innings and 40 runs in Brisbane in 2019
289: Average First Innings Score
456: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Azhar Ali
Azhar Ali has scored 456 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 91.2
302*: Highest Individual Score – Azhar Ali
Azhar Ali scored an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies in Dubai in October 2016
The second-highest score is Alastair Cook’s 243 against the West Indies in Birmingham in August, 2017
14: The Number of Hundreds (not counting the double and triple hundreds)
2: Maximum Number of Hundreds - Asad Shafiq
No other batsman has yet registered two hundreds in Day and Night Test cricket
3: Maximum Number of Fifties – Steven Smith
32.88: The Highest Batting Average for a Team – Pakistan
248: Highest Partnership – Alastair Cook and Joe Root (vs West Indies in Birmingham in 2017)
26: Maximum Wickets in D/N Tests – Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc has picked 26 wickets in 5 Tests at an average of 23 and strike rate of 40.7
8-49: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Devendra Bishoo
Devendra Bishoo picked 8-49 in 13.5 overs against Pakistan in Dubai in October, 2016
Pat Cummins picked 6-23 in 15 overs against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in 2019 – the best bowling figures in an innings in D/N Tests for a paceman
10-62: Best Bowling Figures in a Match – Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins picked up 10 wickets conceding just 62 runs in 29.4 overs against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in 2019
The only other bowler to have picked a 10-plus in a match is Devendra Bishoo – 10-174 in 48.5 overs against Pakistan in Dubai in 2016
21.33: Best Bowling Average for a Team – New Zealand
45: Best Bowling Strike Rate for a Team – New Zealand
25.22: Bowling Average of Fast Bowlers in D/N Tests
31.8: Bowling Average of Spinners in D/N Tests
73:27: Percentage of Wickets taken by Pacers:Spinners in D/N Tests
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pakistan Dominate Batting, NZ Best Bowling Side In D/N Test History
As India and Bangladesh gear up for their first ever Day and Night Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 22, we look back at the history of Day and Night Tests in the world.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 18, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Adelaide, Dubai, Edgbaston and Beyond - Tracking the Pink Ball Journey
Cricketnext Staff | January 1, 1970, 5:30 AM IST
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli & Co to Begin Pink Ball Preparations After Thumping Indore Win
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings