Pakistan Dominate Batting, NZ Best Bowling Side In D/N Test History

As India and Bangladesh gear up for their first ever Day and Night Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 22, we look back at the history of Day and Night Tests in the world.

November 19, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Pakistan Dominate Batting, NZ Best Bowling Side In D/N Test History

As India and Bangladesh gear up for their first ever Day and Night Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 22, we look back at the history of Day and Night Tests in the world - the best batting performances, the highest scores, memorable bowling spells, the leading wicket takers and other numbers which have stood out.

11: The Number of D/N Tests in history

The first day and night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide from the 27th of November, 2015

579 for 3 declared: Highest Team Score – Pakistan (vs West Indies in Dubai in 2016)

58: Lowest Team Score – England (vs New Zealand in Auckland in 2018)

100%: Highest Team Success Rate – Australia

Australia has won all the 5 day and night Tests it has played

On the other hand, West Indies has lost all the 3 day and night Tests it has played

0: The Number of Draws in D/N cricket history

All the 11 Tests have had a result

4: The Average Duration of a D/N Test

There have been 44 playing days for the 11 Tests

The shortest Test lasted for just 2 days. South Africa skittled Zimbabwe for 68 and 121 after scoring 309/9 declared in their first innings in the Boxing Day Test at Port Elizabeth

4: Innings victories in D/N Tests

England beat West Indies: Innings and 209 runs in Birmingham in 2017

South Africa beat Zimbabwe: Innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth in 2017

New Zealand beat England: Innings and 49 runs in Auckland in 2018

Australia beat Sri Lanka: Innings and 40 runs in Brisbane in 2019

289: Average First Innings Score

456: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali has scored 456 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 91.2

Day and Night Tests

 

302*: Highest Individual Score – Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali scored an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies in Dubai in October 2016

The second-highest score is Alastair Cook’s 243 against the West Indies in Birmingham in August, 2017

14: The Number of Hundreds (not counting the double and triple hundreds)

2: Maximum Number of Hundreds - Asad Shafiq

No other batsman has yet registered two hundreds in Day and Night Test cricket

3: Maximum Number of Fifties – Steven Smith

32.88: The Highest Batting Average for a Team – Pakistan

Day and Night Tests3

248: Highest Partnership – Alastair Cook and Joe Root (vs West Indies in Birmingham in 2017)

26: Maximum Wickets in D/N Tests – Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has picked 26 wickets in 5 Tests at an average of 23 and strike rate of 40.7

Day and Night Tests2

8-49: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Devendra Bishoo

Devendra Bishoo picked 8-49 in 13.5 overs against Pakistan in Dubai in October, 2016

Pat Cummins picked 6-23 in 15 overs against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in 2019 – the best bowling figures in an innings in D/N Tests for a paceman

10-62: Best Bowling Figures in a Match – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins picked up 10 wickets conceding just 62 runs in 29.4 overs against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in 2019

The only other bowler to have picked a 10-plus in a match is Devendra Bishoo – 10-174 in 48.5 overs against Pakistan in Dubai in 2016

21.33: Best Bowling Average for a Team – New Zealand

45: Best Bowling Strike Rate for a Team – New Zealand

Day and Night Tests4

 

25.22: Bowling Average of Fast Bowlers in D/N Tests

31.8: Bowling Average of Spinners in D/N Tests

73:27: Percentage of Wickets taken by Pacers:Spinners in D/N Tests

