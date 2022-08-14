'Pakistan Don't Have All-rounder Like Hardik Pandya': Aqib Javed Highlights Difference Between Both Teams

India’s first-ever loss to Pakistan in a World Cup game last year was no less than a wake-up call for the Indian team management. The unfortunate exit from last year’s edition led to a massive changeover in the dressing room which is now witnessing a number of young talents getting tested before flying to Australia later this year.

Amid this transitional phase in Indian cricket, there comes the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE. The tournament will commence after a long gap of 4 years and defending champions India will take on arch-nemesis Pakistan on August 28. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will seek revenge of last year’s loss, that too, at the same venue; Dubai.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed drew a comparison between both teams. Speaking with Paktv.tv, he highlighted that both India and Pakistan boast a formidable top-order but what differentiates India from Pakistan is a strong middle-order that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“The difference between the two teams lies in their batting. India’s batting is still more experienced. If a batter like Rohit Sharma clicks, he can single-handedly win the match for India. Similarly with Fakhar Zaman. If he plays with control, he can win the match for Pakistan. But the middle-order line-up of India and Pakistan, that’s the difference. Also, their all-rounder makes a difference. Because Pakistan don’t have a Hardik Pandya like all-rounder,” he said.

The year 2022 has been witnessing a meteoric rise in Pandya’s form. Following India’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, the all-rounder took some time off from the field and focused on his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Earlier in March, he returned as the captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and left his fans critics as well as fans in a state of surprise. He scored more than 400 runs this season and was also seen bowling full throttle.

Riding on a series of impeccable performances, he made a stern comeback in the Indian dressing room as he has regularly been playing every series for India in the past couple of months.

