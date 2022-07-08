Pakistan Ex-Cricketer Kamran Akmal's Goat Stolen Days Before Eid

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal cannot stay away from the headlines. From facing allegations of match-fixing to making blunders on social media, Kamran has seen it all. He found himself again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Kamran’s sacrificial animal, a goat, was stolen from his official residence just days before Eid al-Adha. The incident took place at his private housing society in Lahore.

According to a report published by The News International, Kamran’s father claimed that they got six goats for sacrifice. The goats were kept outside their home. One of their house helps was given the responsibility to look after the animal. Kamran’s father claims that the goat was stolen around 3 am in the night when the help was sleeping.

According to him, the goat was the best one they had and it was bought for Rs 90,000. “The thieves have taken away the best of them which was bought at the price of Rs 90,000,” Kamran’s father was quoted as saying by The News International.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | I Just Want to be a Left-handed Batter in my Next Life: Sourav Ganguly

The report further stated that the management of the housing society promised that they will try to find the thieves and recover the goat.

Just a few weeks ago, Kamran Akmal was in the news for criticizing Pakistan selectors for not naming a strong Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Pakistan will play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in July.

Kamran Akmal’s last international game had taken place back in 2017 against West Indies in ODI. He made his ODI debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe. Overall, he wore the Pakistan jersey in the 50-overs format 157 times and bagged 3236 runs at a strike rate of 83.94 He notched five centuries and 10 half-centuries in ODIs.

Kamran made his Test debut back in 2002 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Overall, he played 53 matches in the longest format of the game and scored 2648 runs at an average of 30.79. He has six centuries and 12 fifties to his name in Tests. He played his last Test in 2010 against England at the Lord’s.

In T20Is, Kamran played his first international match against England in 2006. He amassed 987 runs after playing 58 matches in T20Is. His strike rate in T20Is has been 119.63.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here