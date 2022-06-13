Pakistan Fan's Banner Holding Special Message for Indian Cricket Team Goes Viral

Although India and Pakistan haven’t met in a bilateral series since 2012, Pakistan fans haven’t given up on the possibility of a bilateral series in the near future. As Pakistan took on West Indies in the 3rd ODI in Multan, one fan banner went viral which had a special message about Rohit Sharma leading Indian cricket team. Meanwhile coming back into the contest, Pakistan clean swept the three-match ODI series as they went on to win the last match by 53 runs through the Duckworth Lewis method.

During the match, the cameraman caught a fan holding a poster with a message for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. “We want to welcome Team India”. The last time India and Pakistan met was in 2012 when Pakistan beat India in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, the last Test match was played in 2007/08 in India. Since the rise in political tensions in the country, bilateral cricket was suspended. But the teams played cricket in the multi-nation ICC tournaments where Pakistan beat India last time during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by a whopping margin of ten wickets.

Allrounder Shadab Khan hit a fighting half century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan’s 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final day-night international in Multan which was interrupted by a dust storm.

Shadab hit 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9 after unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets to leave the home team struggling at 117-5.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 68-ball 62 but there was a rare failure for world number one ODI batsman Babar Azam who fell for one off three balls.

Shadab’s legspin then fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs, giving Pakistan 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year’s World Cup in India.

