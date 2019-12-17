Karachi: Pakistan's left arm pacer Usman Shinwari is unlikely to play in the second Test against Sri Lanka after being hospitalised with high fever, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Tuesday.
Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday Usman was being treated and it was highly unlikely he would be available for the second Test starting from Thursday at the national stadium in Karachi.
Sri Lanka have also lost pacer Kasun Rajitha for the second Test, according to head coach Mickey Arthur.
"No he can't play here and he is being looked after for his left hamstring problem," he said.
Sri Lanka have already lost seasoned pacer Suranga Lakmal for the tour due to dengue.
Rajitha's exit means Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando are the only frontline quicks in the squad to have played Tests.
Lakmal's replacement, 22-year-old Asitha Fernando, has only played one ODI.
Arthur said the only decision to be made for the second Test was whether to go in with three pacers and one spinner or two pacers and two spinners.
Pakistan is set to bring back leg-spinner Yasir Shah for the Test after they played four pacers in the rain-hit first Test in Rawalpindi which ended in a draw.
Pakistan also has the option of playing a second spinner in southpaw, Kashif Bhatti.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pakistan Fast Bowler Shinwari Down With Fever, Likely to Miss Second Lanka Test
Pakistan's left arm pacer Usman Shinwari is unlikely to play in the second Test against Sri Lanka after being hospitalised with high fever, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Tuesday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
MDV v BHUSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
USA v SCOSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCSharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings