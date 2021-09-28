Pakistan Great Inzamam-ul-Haq ‘Stable’ in Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack

Former Pakistan captain and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack and is now stable in hospital, ESPNcricinfo reports. The Pakistan great had been complaining of chest pain for over three days and while the initial tests cleared him, but and on Monday evening he was admitted to a hospital in Lahore and was rushed to surgery. The report further adds that Inzamam was stable but under observation as per his agent.

Inzamam is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches and is third in the list of most Test runs for Pakistan with 8829 runs in 119 matches. Inzamam also led Pakistan 87 times in ODIs and has a win-loss record of 51-33. In Tests, he led his country in 31 matches with an identical win-loss record of 11-11, while nine matches were drawn. After retiring from international cricket in 2007, Inzamam worked with the Pakistan team as a batting consultant and was the chief selector for three years (2016-19) and also had a stint with the Afghanistan cricket team as their head coach.

