Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz Hospitalized, Bedi Wishes for Speedy Recovery

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
(Image: @mirzaiqbal80/Twitter)

Pakistan great Sarfraz Nawaz, who represented the country in 55 Tests and 45 ODIs, has been admitted to a hospital in London owing to a heart problem.

The news was tweeted along with a picture of Nawaz in his hospital bed, and former Indian cricketer and spin bowling legend Bishan Singh Bedi wishing Nawaz a speedy recovery.



Born in Lahore, Nawaz represented Pakistan from 1969 to 1984 and was the spearhead of the pace bowling attack during those years. He is famous for his spell of 9 for 86 against Australia at Melbourne in 1979, where seven of those wickets came at the cost of just one run over 33 balls.

Nawaz was one of the initial practitioners of reverse swing, and generated a significant amount of pace and bounce as well.

Besides playing for Pakistan, Nawaz also represented English county Northamptonshire in two separate stints. After retiring from cricket, he went on to become a commentator, before joining politics.
First Published: April 13, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
