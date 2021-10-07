'Pakistan Have No Stability in Batting, Bowling', Says Danish Kaneria Over Abdul Razzaq’s India-Pakistan Comparison

Drawing a comparison between the Indian and Pakistan cricket team, the interim head coach of Pakistan, Abdul Razzaq recently said that the latter is way ahead of India when it comes to talent. But it appears that the former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria does not agree with him, as he called his statement “nonsense.” Dismissing the comments made by Razzaq, Kaneria said that there is no comparison between the two teams. The former cricketer highlighted how it became difficult to put up a squad together, and even mentioned the series loss earlier this year in England when the majority of the newcomers played in the opposition. In one of the latest videos uploaded on his YouTube, Kaneria expressed that Pakistan does not have stability in their batting and bowling, therefore he does not feel that the team is good enough.

Earlier, the interim head coach had said that after dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it will be easy to catch this Indian team. Criticising Razzaq’s statement, Kaneria stated that how will they catch the Indian team, when there are issues in ‘forming the Pakistan team’ itself. He pointed out how England’s B team defeated Pakistan’s A squad.

‘Don’t Think India Can Compete Against Pakistan’: Abdul Razzak’s Latest Bouncer

Highlighting the depth of the Indian cricket team, Kaneria stated that the Kohli-led squad has an upper hand over Pakistan. For the record, Pakistan has never defeated India in any T20s or 50 overs, World Cup match.

Taking a dig at Razzaq, he further said that such statements are not expected from an international-level cricketer whose stature is so high in Pakistan. “India has been performing well in every department. They have players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, etc. How will you get them out?” he added.

In the upcoming T20 Men’s World Cup, India and Pakistan will meet in a T20 match since 2016 and the first white-ball cricket match since 2019.

