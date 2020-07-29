Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

IRE IN ENG, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 30 July, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

151/8 (39.5)

Ireland
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Live

EMIRATES D10 TOURNAMENT, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 July, 2020

2ND INN

ECB Blues

96/8 (10.0)

ECB Blues
v/s
Sharjah Bukhatir XI
Sharjah Bukhatir XI*

97/2 (6.5)

Sharjah Bukhatir XI beat ECB Blues by 8 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IRE VS ENG

live
IRE IRE
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Pakistan Have Zero Idea About Planning for England Tour: Shoaib Akhtar

He further said that they have selected 22 fast bowlers in the squad and he would like to see what is the mindset of the captain when they name the team for the first Test.

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 9:35 PM IST
Pakistan Have Zero Idea About Planning for England Tour: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan have announced a 29-man squad for their upcoming Test series against England which gets beginning on August 5th at Old Trafford, and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has questioned the selection. The three-match Test series is the first bit of international cricket for Pakistan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Azhar Ali will captain Pakistan in the Tests and has a good pool of fast bowlers to pick from for the much-anticipated series.

According to Akhtar, Pakistan are clueless about their plans in the series.

He further said that they have selected 22 fast bowlers in the squad and he would like to see what is the mindset of the captain when they name the team for the first Test.

"That we don't know. They have announced a 20-member squad. In that twenty, there are around 22 fast bowlers. Let us see whom they select. Depends on the captain and the management, with which mindset they go in," said Akhtar on Geo Cricket.

"What they want and how the pitch is? How the management sees the whole scenario. Zero idea what they are going to do. When the team list comes, you will come to know the exact mindset they are going in with. So far as we know right now, nothing," he added.

Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Abbas are the fast bowling options Pakistan have at their disposal while Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan and Kashif Bhatti are the spinners.

Akhtar raised doubts over the mindset of players and team management and said he does not know if Pakistan will go into the first Test with the mindset of winning the game or drawing it. He also pointed out the lack of aggression in Azhar Ali's captaincy so far.

"I don't know if they are going with the mindset of going for a draw or to win. The captain or coach has to decide which fast bowler or spinner they want to go in with. I don't know which mindset they will go in with because I have not seen the aggression in Azhar Ali's captaincy. Once I see the bowlers in the team list, I will come to know if they are planning to win," said the Rawalpindi Express.

England vs Pakistan 2020pakistan cricketShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more