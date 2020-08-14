Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

England vs Pakistan 2020 | Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Holds Firm in Wicketless First Session

Pakistan held firm against England's seam attack in a shortened session before lunch on the second day of the second test, adding 29 runs without the loss of a wicket at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Associated Press |August 14, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
SOUTHAMPTON: England Pakistan held firm against England’s seam attack in a shortened session before lunch on the second day of the second test, adding 29 runs without the loss of a wicket at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

The start was delayed by 90 minutes because of morning rain in Southampton, leaving England an hour to make further inroads in the first session after reducing Pakistan to 126-5 by stumps on Day 1.

Babar Azam (45 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (12 not out) dealt with a swinging ball as Pakistan reached lunch on 155-5, though Chris Woakes in particular was unlucky not to find an outside edge from a couple of superb deliveries to Rizwan.

Pakistan is plodding along at a run rate of 2.54, with Babar looking key to its hopes of a decent first-innings total as he approaches his 15th half-century in tests.

The tourists trail 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the first match by three wickets in Manchester. Another victory for England will clinch a first test series against Pakistan in 10 years, and a second series of this pandemic-affected summer having already beaten the West Indies.

