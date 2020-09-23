Pakistan Hopeful of Playing South Africa Early Next Year, says PCB

Pakistan were due to play a short series of ODIs and T20 matches in South Africa in October but the hosts have called off the series because of the ongoing situation arising out of the deadly virus.

Pakistan is hopeful of either touring or hosting South Africa early next year after a scheduled limited-overs series in October has been called off by Cricket South Africa (CSA) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said CSA has conveyed to them that they are looking for a new window early next year to reschedule the series.

"There is also a good chance that if the situation does not improve in South Africa to have full cricket activities we will be ready to play hosts in say February before the Pakistan Super League," the source said.

Pakistan is due to tour New Zealand for a full Test and limited-overs series from late November onwards till January after which it has a window open before the PSL six begins around February 20.

The source said the board is also looking at a window to host the Bangladesh team for the remaining Test of the ICC World Test Championship and an ODI match around the same time.

"As far as both teams are concerned obviously the coming visit by the Zimbabwe team will be a test for us to see if we can hold international matches with ease and in the strict COVID-19 bio-secure protocol environment," he said.

He said Pakistan was in a position to host South Africa for a short series but if CSA manages to find a window and reschedule the October series, Pakistan would have no problems going there to play the matches.