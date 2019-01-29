No India vs Pakistan in Group Stage of T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cups are being held in the same year and in the same country for the first time, with the men's and women's finals to be played at one of the world's biggest stadiums, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Ten women's teams will play in 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, with reigning champions Australia to clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.
The men's competition, from October 18 to November 15, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kicks off the Super 12 group stages on October 24 against top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia, Pakistan, Windies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defence against the Blackcaps on October 25.
India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.
For the women's fixtures, four-time winners Australia are in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while Windies and 2009 champions England join South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.
The women's final will be played on March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day, and the men's final will be held on November 15.
Women's Fixtures (February 21 - March 8)
Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1
Group B: England, Windies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2
Semi-finals: March 5
Final: March 8
Men's Fixtures (October 18 - November 15)
Men's Qualifiers: October 18 - 23
Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, Windies, New Zealand, two qualifiers
Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers
Semi-finals: November 11 and 12
Final: November 15
First Published: January 29, 2019, 8:40 AM IST