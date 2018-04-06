Pakistan Is Everything For Me, Won't Play IPL Even If Invited: Afridi

Shahid Afridi. (Getty Images)

Shahid Afridi "I'm not worried about the response to my tweet from some. I believe I spoke the truth and I have the right to speak the truth" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018

Shahid Afridi "if I had not been a cricketer, I would have joined the army" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018

Shahid Afridi "I am a soldier of my country. My country is my honour and Pakistan is everything for me" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018

Shahid Afridi "Even if they call me, I won't go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don't have any need for the IPL. I'm not interested in it and never was" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018

First Published: April 6, 2018, 11:41 AM IST