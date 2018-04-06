Pakistan Is Everything For Me, Won't Play IPL Even If Invited: Afridi

"I'm not worried about the response to my tweet from some. I believe I spoke the truth and I have the right to speak the truth," Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakpassion.net.
Afridi said that he won't be returning to the Indian Premier League even if Pakistan players get the approval to play in the cash-rich tournament.
"Even if they call me, I won't go to the IPL. My PSL (Pakistan Super League) is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don't have any need for the IPL. I'm not interested in it and never was," the former all-rounder added.
"I am a soldier of my country. My country is my honour and Pakistan is everything for me. If I had not been a cricketer, I would have joined the army," he said.
Shahid Afridi "I'm not worried about the response to my tweet from some. I believe I spoke the truth and I have the right to speak the truth"— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018
Shahid Afridi "if I had not been a cricketer, I would have joined the army"— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018
Shahid Afridi "I am a soldier of my country. My country is my honour and Pakistan is everything for me"— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018
Shahid Afridi "Even if they call me, I won't go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don't have any need for the IPL. I'm not interested in it and never was" #Cricket— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2018
Afridi had tweeted earlier saying, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”
He went on to add: “We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris.”
Leading Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif among others had hit back at Afridi for his comments.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
First Published: April 6, 2018, 11:41 AM IST