Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Pakistan Is Everything For Me, Won't Play IPL Even If Invited: Afridi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
Pakistan Is Everything For Me, Won't Play IPL Even If Invited: Afridi

Shahid Afridi. (Getty Images)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was criticised by Indian players after his remarks on Kashmir has hit back strongly saying he doesn't care what other people think and that no one can stop him from speaking the truth.

"I'm not worried about the response to my tweet from some. I believe I spoke the truth and I have the right to speak the truth," Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakpassion.net.

Afridi said that he won't be returning to the Indian Premier League even if Pakistan players get the approval to play in the cash-rich tournament.

"Even if they call me, I won't go to the IPL. My PSL (Pakistan Super League) is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don't have any need for the IPL. I'm not interested in it and never was," the former all-rounder added.

"I am a soldier of my country. My country is my honour and Pakistan is everything for me. If I had not been a cricketer, I would have joined the army," he said.













Afridi had tweeted earlier saying, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

He went on to add: “We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris.”

Leading Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif among others had hit back at Afridi for his comments.

Also Watch

india Pakistanpak vs indShahid Afridi
First Published: April 6, 2018, 11:41 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking