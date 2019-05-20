Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe

Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 20, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Junaid Khan. (Twitter/Junaid Khan)

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan was not a happy man after being left out of the 15-member squad for the 2019 World Cup.

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released their final list of players to appear at the tournament, the pacer posted a picture of himself on Twitter with a black tape across his mouth and wrote, “I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter.”



The 29-year-old was initially named in the preliminary list of players to feature in the competition starting May 30th. But the PCB’s final squad on Monday (May 20) did not consist of the seamer’s name. Along with him, Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali also found themselves out of the squad, replaced by Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali.

Juniad was an instrumental figure in Pakistan’s success at the Champions Trophy in 2017. He picked up eight wickets from four games at an average of 19.37 and an economy rate of 4.58.

But the left arm pacer finished the recently concluded five-match ODI series against England, which the visitors lost 4-0, with just two wickets in as many games, which could have led the selectors to prefer the experienced Riaz and Amir.
