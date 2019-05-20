Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe

Loading...
After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released their final list of players to appear at the tournament, the pacer posted a picture of himself on Twitter with a black tape across his mouth and wrote, “I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter.”
I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai) pic.twitter.com/BsWRzu0Xbh— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) May 20, 2019
The 29-year-old was initially named in the preliminary list of players to feature in the competition starting May 30th. But the PCB’s final squad on Monday (May 20) did not consist of the seamer’s name. Along with him, Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali also found themselves out of the squad, replaced by Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali.
Juniad was an instrumental figure in Pakistan’s success at the Champions Trophy in 2017. He picked up eight wickets from four games at an average of 19.37 and an economy rate of 4.58.
But the left arm pacer finished the recently concluded five-match ODI series against England, which the visitors lost 4-0, with just two wickets in as many games, which could have led the selectors to prefer the experienced Riaz and Amir.
First Published: May 20, 2019, 8:03 PM IST