Pakistan Keep Winning Combination for New Zealand T20Is

AFP | Updated: October 29, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
Pakistan have named an unchanged 15-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand to the one that clean swept Australia in the United Arab Emirates recently.

Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday to clinch the series 3-0 -- their first whitewash against Australia in a limited over series -- prompting selectors to not make any changes.

Pakistan face New Zealand in the three-match series with the first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, followed by the last two in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

No change means experienced pace spearheads Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz continued to be left out, while fast bowler Rumman Raees is still not fit after suffering a knee injury.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf

