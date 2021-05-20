Pakistan Likely to Host Asia Cup in 2022, Sri Lanka 2023 Edition of Tournament: Report

The Asia Cup 2021 is set to be officially postponed, and it is now emerging that it will be played in consecutive years — 2022 and 2023. Pakistan is likely to host the 2022 edition with Sri Lanka in contention to host 2023 tournament, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. Had the Asia Cup happened this year, it would have been a T20 affair, in order to give teams a chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ – Rahul Dravid to Coach Indian Team on Sri Lanka Tour: Report

Earlier PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had said that Asia cup was slated to be held in June, and was likely to be postponed, if India made it to the WTC final. “Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won’t be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June,” Mani had told reporters in Karachi during a press conference.

“The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023,” he added. There hasn’t been an Asia Cup for the last three years. In 2020 it was slated to be held, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in excellent news for women’s cricket in India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the team will play its first day-night Test in the planned tour of Australia. “Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia,” Jay Shah, the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wrote on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ – India Women’s Team to Play First-ever Pink Ball Day-night Test Later This Year in Australia: Jay Shah

The India women’s team is set to tour Australia for the first time in 15 years for a one-off Test and a white-ball series in September. In all, the two teams have played nine Tests, with Australia leading 4-0. Five matches have ended as draw.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here