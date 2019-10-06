Pakistan Look to Level Series Against Sri Lanka in Second T20I
When Sri Lanka will clash against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday October 7, they will do so on the back of a convincing win against the hosts in the first T20I, where Danushka Gunathalika scored a well-crafted 57 to guide Sri Lanka to 165/5 in 20 overs.
Pakistan Look to Level Series Against Sri Lanka in Second T20I
When Sri Lanka will clash against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday October 7, they will do so on the back of a convincing win against the hosts in the first T20I, where Danushka Gunathalika scored a well-crafted 57 to guide Sri Lanka to 165/5 in 20 overs.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 5, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Depleted Sri Lanka Shock Pakistan Despite Hasnain Hat-trick
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Playing Test Championship in Pakistan Depends on Senior Players: SLC
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Made Tactical Changes to My Game: Babar Azam
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
NEP v NEDKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings