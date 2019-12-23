Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

1ST INN

Cumilla Warriors *

39/2 (4.4)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Dhaka Platoon (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

0/0 (0.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Pakistan Make Triumphant Home Return With Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

AFP |December 23, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Pakistan Make Triumphant Home Return With Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

It was just a 14-minute and 16-ball formality for Pakistan on the fifth morning to grab Sri Lanka's last three wickets, dismissing them on their overnight total of 212 in the second innings.

The writing was very much on the wall when Pakistan set a daunting 476-run target for the tourists on Sunday and had them staring at defeat on 212-7 at close of play.

Befittingly it was Naseem Shah who at 16 years and 307 days became the second youngest bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings.

The youngster bowled with fire to finish with 5-31.

Fellow Pakistani Nasim-ul-Ghani -- a left-arm spinner -- holds the record as the youngest bowler with a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

Ghani completed his feat against the West Indies at Georgetown at the age of 16 years, 303 days.

Naseem was only six when international cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play all their home matches at the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates, before improved security allowed them to host various limited over series in the last four years.

The first Test of the series in Rawalpindi marked the rerturn of Test cricket in Pakistan, but it was spoiled by bad weather.

The final day began in a dramatic manner when Naseem dismissed Lasit Embuldeniya off the very first ball, catching his gloves on the way to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

From the other end leg-spinner Yasir Shah had Oshada Fernando caught in the slip for his overnight score of 102.

Oshada's 180-ball knock had 13 boundaries.

Naseem wrapped up the match by trapping Vishwa Fernando with the fifth ball of the next over, triggering jubliation among the Pakistan players who all played their first Test series at home.

Azhar Alinaseem shahaOshada Fernandopakistan vs sri lanka 2019Vishwa Fernando

Related stories

Pakistan’s Top Four Score Tons in Same Innings, Become Second Team to Achieve Feat
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 3:03 PM IST

Pakistan’s Top Four Score Tons in Same Innings, Become Second Team to Achieve Feat

Will Not Play Bangladesh on Neutral Venue: Pakistan Board Tells BCB
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 6:35 PM IST

Will Not Play Bangladesh on Neutral Venue: Pakistan Board Tells BCB

'Regret Not Coming for Shorter Formats' - Karunaratne Feels 'Really Safe' in Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

'Regret Not Coming for Shorter Formats' - Karunaratne Feels 'Really Safe' in Pakistan

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more