All games of the Pakistan Cup 2021 will be live streamed on Pakistan Cricket's official Youtube channel.

Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 All you need to know: Match Timings, Full Squads, Live Streaming Details | After the end of the first Qaid-E-Azam trophy series in Pakistan, the country will witness another league named Pakistan Cup 2021. The series will start from Friday, January 8. The timing of all matches has been fixed at 10 AM IST. The format of the league is such that three fixtures will simultaneously take place at three different venues in Pakistan. The stadiums that have been shortlisted to host the Pakistan Cup 2021 cup matches include UBL Sports Complex, State Bank Stadium and NBP Sports Complex.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live score

There will be a total of 33 matchesin the league, including the two semi finals and the final match. All games of the Pakistan Cup 2021 will be live streamed on Pakistan Cricket's official Youtube channel. The cricket enthusiasts can also keep a track of the live scores by following this link.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

A total of six teams will be taking part in league. Here is a look at their squads:

Balochistan

Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

'BCCI Entitled to Protect Team' - Sunil Gavaskar Defends India in Brisbane Drama

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Fate of Brisbane Test - 'Too Taxing to Travel and Be in Jail for Five More Days'

Northern

Mohammad Nawaz (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin.

Sindh

Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf.

For the convenience of cricket enthusiasts, here is a look at the day-wise schedule of the league:

January 8

Balochistan vs Northern

Southern Punjab vs Sindh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

January 10

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Northern vs Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

January 12

Northern vs Southern Punjab

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Central Punjab vs Sindh

January 14

Balochistan vs Sindh

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern

January 16

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Northern vs Sindh

Balochistan vs Central Punjab

January 18

Balochistan vs Sindh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

January 20

Northern vs Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

January 22

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Northern vs Sindh

January 24

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Southern Punjab vs Sindh

Balochistan vs Northern

January 26

Northern vs Southern Punjab

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Central Punjab vs Sindh

January 29

1st Semi-Final

January 30

2nd Semi-Final

January 31

Final of Pakistan Cup 2021