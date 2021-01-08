- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 All You Need to Know: Match Timings, Full Squads, Live Streaming Details
All games of the Pakistan Cup 2021 will be live streamed on Pakistan Cricket's official Youtube channel.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 10:06 AM IST
Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 All you need to know: Match Timings, Full Squads, Live Streaming Details | After the end of the first Qaid-E-Azam trophy series in Pakistan, the country will witness another league named Pakistan Cup 2021. The series will start from Friday, January 8. The timing of all matches has been fixed at 10 AM IST. The format of the league is such that three fixtures will simultaneously take place at three different venues in Pakistan. The stadiums that have been shortlisted to host the Pakistan Cup 2021 cup matches include UBL Sports Complex, State Bank Stadium and NBP Sports Complex.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live score
There will be a total of 33 matchesin the league, including the two semi finals and the final match. All games of the Pakistan Cup 2021 will be live streamed on Pakistan Cricket's official Youtube channel. The cricket enthusiasts can also keep a track of the live scores by following this link.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
A total of six teams will be taking part in league. Here is a look at their squads:
Balochistan
Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.
'BCCI Entitled to Protect Team' - Sunil Gavaskar Defends India in Brisbane Drama
Central Punjab
Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.
Fate of Brisbane Test - 'Too Taxing to Travel and Be in Jail for Five More Days'
Northern
Mohammad Nawaz (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin.
Sindh
Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan.
Southern Punjab
Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf.
For the convenience of cricket enthusiasts, here is a look at the day-wise schedule of the league:
January 8
Balochistan vs Northern
Southern Punjab vs Sindh
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
January 10
Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
Northern vs Central Punjab
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
January 12
Northern vs Southern Punjab
Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Central Punjab vs Sindh
January 14
Balochistan vs Sindh
Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
January 16
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
Northern vs Sindh
Balochistan vs Central Punjab
January 18
Balochistan vs Sindh
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
January 20
Northern vs Central Punjab
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
January 22
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
Balochistan vs Central Punjab
Northern vs Sindh
January 24
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
Southern Punjab vs Sindh
Balochistan vs Northern
January 26
Northern vs Southern Punjab
Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Central Punjab vs Sindh
January 29
1st Semi-Final
January 30
2nd Semi-Final
January 31
Final of Pakistan Cup 2021
