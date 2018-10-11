Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq Ruled Out of Second Test Against Australia Due to Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq Ruled Out of Second Test Against Australia Due to Injury

Twitter/ICC

Loading...
Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia after fracturing his finger on Day five of the first Test in Dubai.

Imam injured his finger early on Day five and took no further part in the game. PCB provided an update through Twitter saying,

"Imam ul Haq while fielding today during the first Test match has fractured his left hand's fifth finger and has been ruled out from the second Test match against Australia."




The opener had scored an impressive 76 followed by 48 in the game against Australia and his absence is likely to hurt Pakistan. The injury though might open the door for Fakhar Zaman to make his Test debut. Usman Salahuddin is the only other spare batsman in the Pakistan squad.

The second Test will start on October 16th in Abu Dhabi.
australia in dubaiImam-ul-HaqPakistan vs Australiapakistan vs australia 2018
First Published: October 11, 2018, 5:28 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...