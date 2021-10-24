Pakistan Outplayed us But This is Just The First Game, Not The Last: Virat Kohli

India’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign began on a disappointing note as they suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night. This was Pakistan’s first ever win over India in six attempts in T20 World Cups as they broke their long wait in an imposing fashion.

India captain Virat Kohli admitted his team’s performance wasn’t up to the mark and that they were outplayed in their opening match. “We didn’t execute properly," said Kohli who scored a fighting half-century to push India to a decent total earlier. “Credit where it’s due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and three wickets for 31 runs was not a good start."

Pakistan opted to bowl first and a double-strike from Shaheen Afridi reduced India to 6/2 in 2.1 overs and they ended the Powerplay with another blow. Eventually, they set 152 to win but then Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck dominating half-centuries as the target was chased down in 17.5 overs.

“We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances. It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs," Kohli said.

The India skipper said India were 15-20 runs short but a bad start prevented that from happening. “We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that we needed a good start but Pakistan’s bowling didn’t allow us to get those extra runs," he said.

However, he did say that it’s just the start of the tournament for his team and there’s no need to panic. “We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it’s important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn’t be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last," he said.

