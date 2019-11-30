Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Dinner

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

3/1 (6.0)

Pakistan trail by 586 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

39/2 (18.0)

England trail by 336 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Test Series Due to Rib Fracture

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka next month because of broken ribs.

Associated Press |November 30, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Test Series Due to Rib Fracture

Islamabad: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka next month because of broken ribs.

Scans revealed cortical rib fractures that required up to six weeks to heal, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday.

Hasan was cleared last week of a back injury that took seven weeks to heal, and played in the last two rounds of Pakistan’s premier four-day tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

But just before the start of the match last Friday, Hasan complained about pain in his left side. Scans revealed fractures of the “ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.”

Hasan last played an international in June against arch-rival India during the Cricket World Cup in England.

Pakistan is due to host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series from 11 December. Rawalpindi stages the first Test from 11 December followed by the second Test at Karachi from 19 December.

Sri Lanka will be the first team to play Test matches in Pakistan in more than a decade since the team suffered a deadly ambush by gunmen in Lahore in 2009.

Alihasan aliPakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more