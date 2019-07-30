starts in
Divided by Cricket, United by Love: Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali to Marry Indian Woman

PTI |July 30, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is set to marry an Indian woman named Shamia, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report in Geo News, the 25-year-old Ali met Shamia Arzoo through a close friend in Dubai and they are expected to tie the knot sometime next year.

The report claimed that Shamia, who studied engineering in England, works for a private airline and is based in Dubai.

Ali, who played four games out of Pakistan's nine in the World Cup, has featured in nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20 Internationals.

Last year, Ali attracted criticism after his antics at the Attari-Wagah Border, where where he performed his signature wicket-taking gesture.

