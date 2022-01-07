Pakistan Pacer 'Honoured' to Receive MS Dhoni's Signed CSK Jersey

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf was overjoyed with a signed MS Dhoni CSK jersey and made sure that his fans knows all about it. Sharing the picture on his social media accounts, Rauf said “The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The “7” still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support,” tweeted Rauf while sharing the picture of the signed jersey.

He also tagged Russell Radhakrishnan who promptly responded to his post. “When our captain @msdhoni promises he delivers , glad you love it champ #whistlepodu @ChennaiIPL,” wrote the CSK manager.

Rauf made a name for himself with his raw pace and was soon taken note of while playing for Melbourne Stars at the Big Bash League. He then made his debut in 2020, but came into his own in the calendar year 2021—where Pakistan excelled as a T20I team. Like any other young cricketer, Rauf too had grown up watching MS Dhoni and getting an autographed jersey was just what the doctor ordered.

Meanwhile MS Dhoni was the second retention as Chennai picked their four players ahead of the mega auction. Dhoni, earlier, was at the thick of things as he led CSK to their fourth IPL title in October, beating KKR in the final.

Owing to the same, CSK retained him prior to the 2022 mega-auction for a whooping INR 12 crore. Hence, the former Indian international is set to take the field in the 15th edition of the gala competition.

On the other hand, Rauf is currently gearing up for the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represents Lahore Qalandars. The tournament will get underway on January 27.

