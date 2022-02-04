Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Banned Due to Illegal Bowling Action

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned after his action was confirmed to be illegal following biomechanical testing in Lahore. As per reports, a majority of Hasnain’s delivery breach the 15-degree limit required for an action to be within the rules.

Hasnain was first reported for a suspect bowling action while playing for Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League last month. Since the 21-year-old was due to travel home for the Pakistan Super League, it was decided that he will undergo the testing at the at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and not in Australia.

The ban means Hasnain will not take any further part in the PSL where he was representing Quetta Gladiators having played in their first three matches of the season. He will now undergo an immediate remedial work on his action.

“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kph. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible," it added.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is for Pakistan having taken a combined 29 wickets. In October 2019, he became the youngest player to take a T20I hat-trick, achieving the feat against Sri Lanka.

