Pakistan Pacer Umar Gul Retires from All Forms of Cricket

Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, who represented his country in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Gul announced his decision after his side Balochistan were knocked out of the National T20 Cup when they lost to Southern Punjab.

"It has been an honour to represent my club, city, province and country at various levels for two decades. I have thoroughly enjoyed my cricket, which has taught me the values of hard work, respect, commitment and determination," Gul said after the game.

"During this journey, I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous people who have helped and supported me in some way. I want to thank all those people as well as my teammates and peers for their support.

"I owe a big thank you to the fans who supported me throughout my journey. They have been an inspiration, especially at times when the going was not great.

"Lastly, I thank my family for standing firmly behind me throughout my career and helping me to cherish my dreams of not only playing cricket but traveling across the country and globe. They have sacrificed a lot, while I too have missed their presence and company.

"I now look forward to spending valuable time with them but it will be difficult to stay away from cricket and I now look forward to giving back to the sport and the country that has made me one of the most fortunate people on the planet."

The 36-year old was a particularly canny operator in white-ball cricket, where his ability to bowl yorkers on a regular basis made him a key component of the Pakistan side that won the T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as the side that finished runners-up in 2007.

His red-ball run was curtailed by injuries later in his career but his status as a modern great of Pakistan cricket is unquestionable.