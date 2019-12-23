Pakistan have taken a total of 60 points for their win over Sri Lanka in the Karachi Test to move to 80 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table at the end of the two-match series.
Sri Lanka are also on 80 points, having reached the tally after the two teams drew the opening Test in Rawalpindi, which gained them 20 points each. Sri Lanka had gone into the Pakistan series with 60 points gained for a 1-1 draw with New Zealand while Pakistan had failed to win a point in their preceding two-match series against Australia that ended earlier this month.
(ICC website screenshot)
Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.
India are firmly placed at the top with 360 points from three series – against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, who are all yet to get any points.
Australia are in second position with 216 points after winning the opening match of their ongoing three-Test series against New Zealand. New Zealand are on 60 points while England have 56 for their 2-2 draw against Australia.
Pakistan Pip Sri Lanka to Third Place in Latest World Test Championship Table
