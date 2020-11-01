Pakistan Record Six-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe, Win ODI series 2-0

Pakistan recorded their second consecutive victory over Zimbabwe, defeating them by six wickets in the second One-day International as they sealed the three-game series 2-0.

Pakistan recorded their second consecutive victory over Zimbabwe, defeating them by six wickets in the second One-day International here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a moderate target of 207, Pakistan completed their well-deserved win in 35.1 overs when skipper Babar Azam finished it off in style with a towering six over long-off .He struck an unbeaten 77 from 74 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Also read: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan to Victory Despite Brendan Taylor's Ton is First ODI

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made 49 and along with his partner Abid Ali (22) provided a solid start of 68 runs.Later 20-year-old debutant Haider Ali played a confident breezy innings of 24-ball 29, laced with two sixes and a boundary.Mohammad Rizwan could score only one run while Iftikhar Ahmed, giving a good support to Babar, made 16 and remained not out.For Zimbabwe, left-arm pacer Tendai Chisoro took two wickets for 49.

Earlier, Pakistan's part-time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed restricted Zimbabwe to 206 runs in the second one-day international here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Iftikhar captured five wickets for 40 runs in his quota of 10 overs of which two were maiden.Fast bowler Mohammad Musa, another 20-year-old debutant, claimed two wickets for 21 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams top scored with 75 and his 70-ball innings was laced with ten fours and a six.He was followed by Branden Taylor, the century-maker in the first ODI at the same venue, who made 36 and Brian Chari, who scored 25.Zimbabwe chose to bat first after captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss in the second one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan.

Pakistan had won the first match by 26 runs at the same venue on Friday and have now brought in 20-year-old pair Haider Ali and Musa Khan for their ODI debuts. The former replaced Haris Sohail who pulled a left leg muscle in the first match while the latter takes place of Wahab Riaz, who is rested due to a niggle.Zimbabwe kept the same line-up as the first match, resisting the temptation of bringing in the experienced batsman Elton Chigumbura.The final match in the three-game series at the same venue on Tuesday.