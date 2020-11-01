Pakistan Record Six-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe, Win ODI series 2-0

- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended153/6(20.0) RR 7.65
PUN
CHE154/1(20.0) RR 7.65
Chennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended206/10(45.1) RR 4.56
ZIM
PAK208/4(45.1) RR 4.56
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Pakistan Record Six-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe, Win ODI series 2-0
Pakistan recorded their second consecutive victory over Zimbabwe, defeating them by six wickets in the second One-day International as they sealed the three-game series 2-0.
- AFP
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Pakistan recorded their second consecutive victory over Zimbabwe, defeating them by six wickets in the second One-day International here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a moderate target of 207, Pakistan completed their well-deserved win in 35.1 overs when skipper Babar Azam finished it off in style with a towering six over long-off .He struck an unbeaten 77 from 74 balls with seven fours and two sixes.
Also read: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan to Victory Despite Brendan Taylor's Ton is First ODI
Opener Imam-ul-Haq made 49 and along with his partner Abid Ali (22) provided a solid start of 68 runs.Later 20-year-old debutant Haider Ali played a confident breezy innings of 24-ball 29, laced with two sixes and a boundary.Mohammad Rizwan could score only one run while Iftikhar Ahmed, giving a good support to Babar, made 16 and remained not out.For Zimbabwe, left-arm pacer Tendai Chisoro took two wickets for 49.
Earlier, Pakistan's part-time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed restricted Zimbabwe to 206 runs in the second one-day international here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Iftikhar captured five wickets for 40 runs in his quota of 10 overs of which two were maiden.Fast bowler Mohammad Musa, another 20-year-old debutant, claimed two wickets for 21 runs.
For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams top scored with 75 and his 70-ball innings was laced with ten fours and a six.He was followed by Branden Taylor, the century-maker in the first ODI at the same venue, who made 36 and Brian Chari, who scored 25.Zimbabwe chose to bat first after captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss in the second one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan.
Pakistan had won the first match by 26 runs at the same venue on Friday and have now brought in 20-year-old pair Haider Ali and Musa Khan for their ODI debuts. The former replaced Haris Sohail who pulled a left leg muscle in the first match while the latter takes place of Wahab Riaz, who is rested due to a niggle.Zimbabwe kept the same line-up as the first match, resisting the temptation of bringing in the experienced batsman Elton Chigumbura.The final match in the three-game series at the same venue on Tuesday.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking