Pakistan Rest Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali For White-Ball Series Against West Indies

Pakistan selectors, on Thursday, rested some senior players, including former captains Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed, for their limited over home series against the West Indies to be played later this month.

Besides Malik and Sarfaraz, fast bowler Hasan Ali and spinning all-rounder Imad Wasim will also not be part of the T20 and one-day international squads.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said the players needed rest.

“We have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, so we have decided to rest Imad, Sarfaraz and Malik," Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board release.

Young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain returns to the squad after missing the T20 World Cup and series in Bangladesh.

West Indies will play three Twenty20 internationals (December 13, 14 and 16) followed by as many one-day internationals (December 18, 20 and 22) all in Karachi.

Squad: (T20Is): Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ODIS: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Travelling reserve: Abdullah Shafique

