Pakistan Retain Top T20 Ranking After ICC's 'Clerical Error'

Cricket Australia said this week that Australia would take the number one spot if they were unbeaten in the tri-series, a feat they achieved with a 19-run win over New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday.
But in a statement late Thursday, it said a "clerical error" by the International Cricket Council meant the calculation was wrong and Pakistan retain the number one ranking.
When ratings points were rounded off, it said, Australia were second on 125.65, 0.19 points behind Pakistan on 125.84.
It means Australia have still not been rated the number one T20 side in the world since the shortest form of the game began in 2011.
Australia are currently ranked third in Tests and fifth in one-dayers.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
First Published: February 23, 2018, 8:19 AM IST