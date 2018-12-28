Pakistan Set South Africa 149-run Target After Olivier Five-Fer

Olivier, who got a six-wicket haul in the first innings, finished with 5 for 59 in the second to bowl Pakistan out for 190 by stumps on the second day. Imam-ul-Haq (57) and Shan Masood (65) scored half-centuries but the rest of the Pakistan batting floundered against the hosts' potent pace attack. Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi had earlier got four-wicket hauls each but South Africa managed a crucial 42-run first-innings lead.
The target could still prove tricky given the pitch saw variable bounce through the first two days.
Pakistan had a bit of luck going their way early in their innings when Hashim Amla dropped Imam-ul-Haq at slip off Dale Steyn. Imam made the most of the reprieve, settling in to play some nice shots down the ground.
Fakhar Zaman took his time to get going but fell in an unlucky manner when he whipped Olivier to the only man on the leg-side fence, at fine-leg. Imam and Shan Masood added 57 for the second wicket, raising Pakistan's hopes and setting a strong platform.
But as is often the case, a collapse wasn't too far away. It began with Imam chopping Olivier onto the stumps for a well-made 57. Azhar Ali followed in Olivier's next over, awkwardly pulling to mid-wicket where Kagiso Rabada dived forward for a good catch.
Azhar had fallen for nought, and Asad Shafiq didn't last too long either. One ball after successfully reviewing an lbw decision, he drove loosely and edged Dale Steyn to the keeper. Rabada then took over, getting Babar Azam and Sarfraz quickly. Azam missed a straight ball, while Sarfraz chased without footwork and edged to slips for his second duck of the match. Mohammad Amir got a couple of boundaries, but couldn't do much about a quick straight one from Rabada.
Olivier then had Yasir Shah caught behind for a first-ball duck, and Pakistan had gone from 101 for 1 to 159 for 8.
Masood was guilty of not farming strike but he helped stretch Pakistan's lead with a few boundaries. He fell for 65 pulling Steyn to deep mid-wicket, before Olivier got his second five-fer of the match.
South Africa began the day on 127 for 5 and added 96 more runs, mainly courtesy Quinton de Kock's quick 45. Dale Steyn did not last long, but Temba Bavuma, overnight on 38, went past his half-century. He fell with the score on 170, but de Kock powered on, adding vital runs with the tail. De Kock hit five fours and took the lead past 40, before being the last man out.
First Published: December 27, 2018, 9:14 PM IST