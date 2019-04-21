Shadab Khan to Miss England Series Due to Illness

Loading...
Khan, who is a part of Pakistan preliminary 15-man World Cup squad, has been advised a minimum of four weeks of rest which could effectively put his place in the final squad in jeopardy.
The Pakistan cricket board are yet to announce a replacement for Khan for the upcoming ODI series and the one-off T20. Pakistan's England tour will begin from May 5 with the T20 in Cardiff before the first ODI is played at the Oval in London on May 8.
“The deadline to make changes to our World Cup squad is at least another five to six weeks away,” said Inzamam. “Hopefully, by that time, everything will be better, and the player can return to the squad.”
The PCB will now “set-up Shadab’s appointment with specialists in England to help him fully recover before Pakistan’s World Cup 2019 opener against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge,” according to a statement on the board’s website.
The series against England is being looked at closely by the Pakistani selectors, and will help them assess the players before the World Cup begins in England in May. They begin their campaign against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.
Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali, who are currently back-ups in Pakistan’s squad for the World Cup, will hope to make their case stronger during the tour of England.
All countries participating in the World Cup have the opportunity to make changes to their squad, without requiring permission from the ICC, until May 23.
