CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Pakistan Shifts T20Is Against Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi Due to Poor Air Quality in Lahore

The rescheduling also affects the remaining four Pakistan Super League matches which will now be held in Karachi.

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 24, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Pakistan Shifts T20Is Against Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi Due to Poor Air Quality in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted next month's three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi citing the deteriorating air quality here. The three T20Is, which were earlier scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we have made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement on Friday.

"The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great."

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The rescheduling also affects the remaining four Pakistan Super League matches which will now be held in Karachi.

"For the sake of everyone involved and to ensure the remaining four matches of the HBL PSL and the three T20Is against Zimbabwe were completed without risk or interruption, it was important to move the matches," Wasim said.

IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla Reprimands SRH, RR For Bringing In Regionalism In Banter

Earlier this month, the ODI leg of Zimbabwe's limited-overs tour of Pakistan, beginning on October 30, was moved from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches