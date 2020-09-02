Pakistan Signs Off Tour Of England With Series-tying T20 Win
Pakistan signed off its cricket tour of England with a fiverun win in their third and final Twenty20 international to draw the series 11 on Tuesday, with veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez setting up victory with a 52ball 86.
