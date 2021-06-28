Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Shares Emotional Message With Fans, Says Will Return Home Victorious from England

Pakistan is in England for a limited-overs series and it is going to a tough tour for the visiting side, without any doubt. As usual, they were rocked with controversy just before their departure — Younis Khan quitting as batting coach — but skipper Babar Azam is hopeful is coming out victorious from the nation.

In a video posted on Youtube, Azam shared an emotional message with the Pakistani fans, before the tour officially begins. He went on to say that Pakistan is in England to win and the team does not want to disappoint the fans.

“My dear cricket fans, I hope you are doing fine. Players and fans have a great relationship and they are nothing without each other. This relationship is getting stronger with each passing day. Fans are also special for Pakistan cricket who stand by them during good and bad times. They cheer on our win and give us confidence when we lose. This is their identity. When we talk about Pakistani people present in the United Kingdom we can’t express their support in words. After Pakistan, we have the biggest fan base in the UK,” Babar said.

“Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are present to show their support at the airport and from the hotel to the ground. We have just reached England a few hours ago and currently undergoing quarantine. But we have started to receive messages on social media from people residing over here. We are very excited as on our last tour we missed them coming to the grounds. This time they will be on the ground to support us. You should also support us from home by watching us on television and through social media. We will not disappoint you. We have come here with the spirit to win and will come home as winners. Pakistan Zindabad!” he concluded.

