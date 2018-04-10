Pakistan Spearhead Yasir Shah Sidelined by Hip Injury

The 31-year-old represented Lahore Qalandars in the recent Pakistan Super League but complained of pain in his hip bone, an injury which warrants four weeks of rest then six weeks of active rehabilitation, according to local media reports.
In the absence of Yasir, who has amassed 165 wickets in just 28 tests, Pakistan selectors are expected to turn to fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti for the tour.
Ireland will play their inaugural test against Pakistan from May 11-15 before the South Asian team play two tests against England at Lord's (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).
Pakistan will also play two Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland on June 12 and 13, both at Edinburgh's Grange Cricket Club Ground.
First Published: April 10, 2018, 11:16 AM IST