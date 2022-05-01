Pakistan Speedster Says Bowled 160 Plus Twice, But Never Got Approval Due to Faulty Bowling Machine

Mohammed Sami last played a game for Pakistan in 2016. It was a sad end to a bowler who could have made the most of his pace. Instead, he played just 36 Test matches for Pakistan while his contemporary Shoaib Akhtar became the face of Pakistan cricket. Although he did play a role in forming a partnership with Akhtar, he never quite bowled like him, sometimes bowling erratic line and lengths at will. The Pakistan pacer has now come up with a sensational statement where he is saying that he had bowled 160 plus deliveries, not once but twice.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Let us mention that even Umran Malik has never clocked speeds of more than 160 plus in IPL where he usually bowls at around 150 to 155 Kmph. The fastest ball ever recorded was from his compatriot Shoaib Akhtar who bowled at a speed of 161 against New Zealand in 2002. “There was a match where I bowled two deliveries at speeds of 162 kph and 164 kph. But I was told that the bowling machine was not working, so they were not counted,” Sami told paktv.tv.

“Even if you look at bowling history overall, the bowlers who have crossed the 160 kph-limited have done it only once or twice. It’s not like they kept doing it continuously,” said the former Pakistan pacer who represented the side in 36 Tests, 87 ODIs, and 13 T20Is.

Sami made his Test debut for Pakistan in March 2001 against New Zealand, but never quite kept his sublime form throughout his 15-year international career. The former Pakistan speedster played his final game for the side against Australia in March 2016. Meanwhile he played 87 ODIs for Pakistan, making his debut against New Zealand. He also accounted for 121 wickets with best figures of 5/10. He had just one five wicket haul in his entire career.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here