Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS GOTHENBURG, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 July, 2020

1ST INN

Seaside CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Seaside CC
v/s
Linkoping CC
Linkoping CC

Linkoping CC elected to field
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Pakistan Spinner Kashif Bhatti Rejoins Squad After Recovering from 'Remnants' of COVID-19

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin Pakistan's squad in England after having self isolated on arrival in United Kingdom following a positive COVID-19 test.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Pakistan Spinner Kashif Bhatti Rejoins Squad After Recovering from 'Remnants' of COVID-19

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin Pakistan's squad in England after having self isolated on arrival in United Kingdom following a positive COVID-19 test.

The left-arm spinner was among the third batch of Pakistan players to travel to England, on July 8.

Bhatti's departure had been delayed as he had initially tested positive in Pakistan. He was allowed to fly only after testing negative under the PCB tests.

He traveled with teammates Haider Ali and Imran Khan and team masseur Malang Ali, who had all tested positive initially in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Three Pakistan Players Test Negative for Covid-19, To Fly to England 

However, on arrival in England, Bhatti returned a positive test for 'remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection'. He thus went into self isolation, after which he was tested twice and returned negative.

"A Pakistan player has been cleared to return to the squad after undergoing a precautionary period of self-isolation," ECB said in a statement on Thursday (July 16).

"The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player.

"The player has since returned two negative tests with no risk of infection to other players and staff."

ALSO READ: Jofra Archer Out of 2nd Test Following Breach of Bio-secure Protocols

The Pakistan squad began training in Worcester before moving to Derby, ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

Bhatti, 33, has not made his debut for Pakistan yet. He has played 84 first-class matches for 331 wickets.

England vs Pakistan 2020kashid bhattipakistanpakistan in englandpakistan vs england 2020pcb

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more