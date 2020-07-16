Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin Pakistan's squad in England after having self isolated on arrival in United Kingdom following a positive COVID-19 test.
The left-arm spinner was among the third batch of Pakistan players to travel to England, on July 8.
Bhatti's departure had been delayed as he had initially tested positive in Pakistan. He was allowed to fly only after testing negative under the PCB tests.
He traveled with teammates Haider Ali and Imran Khan and team masseur Malang Ali, who had all tested positive initially in Pakistan.
ALSO READ: Three Pakistan Players Test Negative for Covid-19, To Fly to England
However, on arrival in England, Bhatti returned a positive test for 'remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection'. He thus went into self isolation, after which he was tested twice and returned negative.
"A Pakistan player has been cleared to return to the squad after undergoing a precautionary period of self-isolation," ECB said in a statement on Thursday (July 16).
"The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player.
"The player has since returned two negative tests with no risk of infection to other players and staff."
ALSO READ: Jofra Archer Out of 2nd Test Following Breach of Bio-secure Protocols
The Pakistan squad began training in Worcester before moving to Derby, ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.
Bhatti, 33, has not made his debut for Pakistan yet. He has played 84 first-class matches for 331 wickets.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pakistan Spinner Kashif Bhatti Rejoins Squad After Recovering from 'Remnants' of COVID-19
Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin Pakistan's squad in England after having self isolated on arrival in United Kingdom following a positive COVID-19 test.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings