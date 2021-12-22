Pakistan Spinner Shadab Khan Finds Rohit Sharma And David Warner Most Difficult to Bowl to

Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan has been quite impressive at the international level in the last couple of years. After making his international debut in 2017, the 23-year-old not only has cemented his place with match-winning performances but also become the team’s white-ball vice-captain.

Shadab recently interacted with his fans during a Q&A session. He was asked to name the most difficult batter he has bowled against and the Pakistan star picked India’s Rohit Sharma and David Warner of Australia.

Shadab also revealed the story behind his nickname ‘Shady’ during the session and said that it was former captain Sarfraz Ahmed who gave him the nickname.

Shadab picked three wickets in the recent T20 series against West Indies as the hosts registered a 3-0 clean sweep

He also finished as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup where the team, led by Babar Azam, advanced as far as the semis. Shadab finished the tournament with nine wickets.

Pakistan had an impressive campaign in the T20 World Cup before facing defeat against Australia in the semis. The Pakistan team marched their way to the semi-finals after winning all their group stage matches, including a 10-wicket victory against arch-rivals India in the opening match. This was Pakistan’s first-ever victory against India in a World Cup match.

Since his debut, Shadab had represented Pakistan in 64 T20Is, 48 ODIs and six Tests where he has picked 62, 73 and 14 wickets respectively. He is also more than a handy batter in the lower order and has six half-centuries to his credit at the international level.

Shadab is part of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which begins in January.

