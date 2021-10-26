Pakistan Squad Against New Zealand: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 19

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup at Sharjah on Tuesday, October 26. Pakistan will be high on confidence after their smashing win over India in Dubai and after their complete performance across all facets of the game, they will be keen to take down New Zealand.

Shaheen Afridi was unplayable against India in the last match and sliced through India’s top order and set the game up perfectly. Haris Rauf then followed it up with a superb spell in the death overs and restricted India. The bowlers were then followed by brilliant batting displays by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as they hunted down the target without being separated. If they continue their consistent run, Pakistan will be the team to beat in the competition.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come into this game, after having lost both their warm up games against England and Australia. However, the Blackcaps have always found an extra leg in ICC tournaments and for them, the form of Martin Guptill will be crucial at the top order. Glenn Philips can be the game changer in the middle order.

On sluggish pitches in Sharjah, Ish Sodhi can be a threat and he will get good assistance from Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted playing XI:

Pakistan vs New Zealand squads:

Pakistan’s 15-man squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Reserves named by Pakistan for T20 World Cup: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

New Zealand’s 15-man squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves named by New Zealand for T20 World Cup: Adam Milne

