Pakistan Super League 2021: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

League leaders Lahore Qalandars will be locking horns with Islamabad United on Sunday, June 13. The match which is scheduled to commence from 6:30 PM IST will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Lahore have been on the winning end of their last three matches. Islamabad are not far behind and are placed at the number two spot with four wins from six matches.

Lahore and Islamabad had met on June 9 for a match which led to Lahore’s win by five wickets. Rashid Khan became the player of the match. He had scored 15 runs from five balls and remained not out till the end. Skipper Sohail Akhtar was the top scorer of the team after he hit 40 runs from 30 balls. He had smashed a six and 5 fours to reach the score.

Here is a look at all that you need to know before the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match on June 13:

Probable playing 11 Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Probable playing 11 Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman (c), Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

What time is the Pakistan Super League 2021 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 13 at 6:30 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What TV channel will telecast the Pakistan Super League 2021 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match?

Sony Sports Network official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. The match can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels.

How can I stream the Pakistan Super League 2021 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars fixture?

All matches of the Pakistan Super League 2021 can be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

