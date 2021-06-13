Pakistan Super League 2021: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi for the 21st match of Pakistan Super League 2021 scheduled for Sunday, June 13. Previously, the two sides met on February 23, and in the match Peshawar had managed to beat Multan by six wickets. Tom Kohler-Cadmore became the player of the match after slamming 53 runs from 32 balls.

In the upcoming outing, Peshawar’s Imam-ul-Haq, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa will not be seen. Multan on the other hand will be without Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Hammad Azam, Shan Masood, Obed McCoy, Blessing Muzarabani, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, and Mohammad Umar in the match against Peshawar.

Here is a look at all that you need to know before the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match on June 13:

Probable playing 11 Multan Sultans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Rizwan (C and WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan

Probable playing 11 Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

What time is the Pakistan Super League 2021 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What TV channel will telecast the Pakistan Super League 2021 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match?

Sony Sports Network official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. The match can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels.

How can I stream the Pakistan Super League 2021 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi fixture?

All matches of the Pakistan Super League 2021 can be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

