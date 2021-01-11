Pakistan Super League 2021: Teams, full schedule, venues and other details

All the PSL 2021 matches will be played at two venues as the organisers have to create a bio-bubble.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally conducted and released the players draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. A total of six franchises will be participating in PCB’s marquee tournament, which is in its sixth edition.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all the PSL 2021 season will present a plethora of challenges for the franchises, players, management and organisers alike. All the PSL 2021 matches will be played at two venues as the organisers have to create a bio-bubble. The organisers have announced a slew of safety protocols like players to arrive in Karachi by February 15, 2021. Arriving foreign players will have to undergo a PCR Test twice and test negative before being allowed to enter the bio-bubble to train with their franchises.However, the organisers are still contemplating on the issue of allowing fans into the sporting venues.

As the PSL 2021 is just around the corner, here’s a look at everything you need to know:

PSL 2021 start date

The PSL 21 will be kicking off from February 20, as defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the season opener at the National Stadium in Karachi. A total of 34 matches will be played in the month long tournament that will culminate on March 22, 2021.

PSL 2021 venues

The PSL 2021 matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore. The National Stadium in Karachi will play host to 17 games, while the remaining 17 games, including the PSL 2021 final, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PSL 2021 participating teams

There are 6teams participating in PSL 2021. They are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Full squads of PSL 2021

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram, Amir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Masood, Arshad lqbal, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain, Sohail Akhtar, Zaid Alam, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman All Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Ahmed Danyal

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Asif All, Muhammad Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, James Vince, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Braithwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Imran Khan Sr, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Usman Khan, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Arish Ali Khan, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, lbrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

PSL 2021 full schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League 2021:

February 20, Saturday -Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi at7:30 PM

February 21, Sunday - Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi at2:30 PM

February 22, Monday - Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi at7:30 PM

February 23, Tuesday - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi at7:30 PM

February 24, Wednesday -Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United,Karachi at7:30 PM

February 26, Friday - Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi at3:30 PM

February 26, Friday - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi at8:30 PM

February 27, Saturday - Karachi Kings vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi at2:30 PM

February 27, Saturday - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United, Karachi at7:30 PM

February 28, Sunday - Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars, Karachi at7:30 PM

March 1, Monday -Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi at7:30 PM

March 3, Wednesday - Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi at2:30 PM

March 3, Wednesday - Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans, Karachi at7:30 PM

March 4, Thursday - Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United, Karachi at7:30 PM

March 5, Friday -Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings, Karachi at7:30 PM

March 6, Saturday - Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi at2:30 PM

March 6, Saturday -Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars, Karachi at7:30 PM

March 7, Sunday -Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, Karachi at 2:30 PM

March 7, Sunday - Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore at7:30 PM

March 10, Wednesday - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore at7:30 PM

March 11, Thursday - Quetta Gladiators vs. Lahore Qalandars, Lahore at 7:30 PM

March 12, Friday - Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore at3:30 PM

March 12, Friday - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, Lahore at7: 30 PM

March 13, Saturday -Quetta Gladiators vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore at 2:30 PM

March 13, Saturday - Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United, Lahore at 7:30 PM

March 14, Sunday - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore at2:30 PM

March 14, Sunday - Lahore Qalandars vs. Karachi Kings, Lahore at2:30 PM

March 15, Monday - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore at7:30 PM

March 16, Tuesday - Multan Sultans vs. Lahore Qalandars, Lahore at 7:30 PM

March 18, Thursday - PSL 2021 Qualifier (1 vs. 2), Lahore at7:30 PM

March 19, Friday - PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 (3 vs. 4), Lahore at7:30 PM

March 20, Saturday - PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier vs. winner Eliminator 1), Lahore at 7:30 PM

March 22, Monday - PSL 2021 Final, Lahore at 7: 30 PM