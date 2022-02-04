Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: When And Where to Watch PSL 2022 Match on TV And Online

Karachi Kings will be aiming for their first victory as they will play against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League. It will be a battle of laggards of the points table and both teams will be desperate to cause a turnaround.

Karachi have lost all their three games against Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Lahore Qalandars. The team is still finding for its first win and is languishing at the bottom of the points table. Kings need to improve their batting, especially in the middle-order to bounce back stronger.

Babar Azam’s team hasn’t scored above 170 at the National Stadium even once in their three games. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, looked in good touch in their first match. The franchise secured a victory over Quetta Gladiators by five wickets. However, they went on to lose their next two games against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) start?

The match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will be held on Friday, February 4.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) begin?

The match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

The match between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi encounter.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(wk), Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad, Haider Ali

