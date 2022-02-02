Pakistan Super League Second Best T20 Tournament in World: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain still remains a fan-favourite long after his retirement from international cricket. Known for speaking his mind, Vaughn continues to garner public interest on social media with his informative match analysis to honest reviews. Known for speaking his mind, his latest post on Twitter is sure to get some good traction, as he tweeted that the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament is not far behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), adding that the level of cricket played in tournaments is outstanding.

“Pakistan Super League is the second best T20 Tournament in the World. It’s not far off the IPL either, an outstanding standard of cricket,” the 47-year-old wrote in his tweet.

Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it’s not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan #PSL— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2022

Vaughan’s big statement about the quality of cricket comes after a match between the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. Both sides produced excellent cricket in the encounter, batting first the Sultans posted a total of 217/5 on the board, with Rilee Rossouw and Tim David scoring half-centuries. In reply, United were bundled out for 197, Shadab Khan’s blistering 91 off just 42 balls went in vain as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Khushdil Shah’s four-wicket haul (4/35) put the brakes on the Islamabad batting line-up. The Sultans have emerged as the team to beat as they have won all four matches in the competition so far. They are currently sitting at the top of the table with eight points under their belt. Islamabad with a win and loss each from two fixtures played thus far are behind at second with two points in their kitty.

The inaugural edition of Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 tournament, the PSL, made its debut in 2016 and is often compared to the IPL. Both T20 leagues are popular as a host of domestic and foreign cricketers participate in the annual affair.

Meanwhile, the IPL, which will be its 15th edition in running, is just ten days away from the much-awaited mega auction. The cash-rich league will have two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad and a total of 590 cricketers have been finalised for the auction.

